Pitbull considers Dolly Parton 'the real deal', calls music collab an 'honour'

Rapper Pitbull calls it an "honour" to collaborate with singer Dolly Parton, whom he tagged as "the real deal".
The new track pays a tribute to working women and features a sample of Dolly's '9 to 5' song, as per media sources.
During The Trilogy Tour, which features Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias, the Fireball hitmaker visited the Jolene singer for a photo shoot.
Pitbull posted a picture featuring him and Dollytogether.
For the captioned, he wrote: “It’s an honour to be collaborating with one of music’s most powerful women, gracias Dolly Parton! Dale!”
The Hotel Room Service singer had previously shared a clip of himself, during a concert in North Carolina, where he talked about his meeting Dolly.
“This morning I had the pleasure, the honour, to be able to meet the one, the only and the living legend, Dolly Parton,” Pitbull said.
He quipped: “Clearly, she’s Dolly, and I’m Dale. And she’s the real deal.”
Pitbull shared that Dolly told him: “You know I’m Ms. Worldwide, right?”
Dolly’s collaboration with Pitbull comes post the release of the album Rockstar, featuring multiple collaborations with artistes such as Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Sting, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, and many more.