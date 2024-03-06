EXCL: Indie artiste Ronit Vinta talks about inspiration and fresh sound behind new song ‘Teri Sau’

The genesis of Teri Sau dates back to a night of musical exploration inspired by The Weeknd's Take My Breath. Collaborating with music producer DJ Ruchir and guitarist Bily, Vinta embarked on a quest to infuse retro vibes reminiscent of Michael Jackson's era into his composition. The result? A departure from his usual style, as Vinta ventures into the realms of R&B and synth wave, driven by a longstanding admiration for these genres.
Explaining the meaning behind the title, Vinta reveals that Teri Sau symbolises a deep and singular connection with someone amidst a sea of disconnection. Despite the departure from his signature sound, Vinta credits his supportive circle for encouraging him through creative blocks, reaffirming the importance of a supportive community in the artistic journey.
While the track stands strong on its own, Vinta challenges conventional norms by questioning the necessity of a music video. For him, the essence lies in the music itself, transcending the need for visual accompaniment.
Looking ahead, Vinta teases fans with the promise of more collaborations and fresh sounds in the year 2024. With a willingness to explore new territories and experiment with diverse musical elements, Ronit Vinta's journey in the indie music scene continues to evolve, leaving listeners eager for what's to come.
Teri Sau is streaming on all major audio platforms.
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress