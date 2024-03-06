EXCL: Indie artiste Ronit Vinta talks about inspiration and fresh sound behind new song ‘Teri Sau’

Explaining the meaning behind the title, Vinta reveals that Teri Sau symbolises a deep and singular connection with someone amidst a sea of disconnection. Despite the departure from his signature sound, Vinta credits his supportive circle for encouraging him through creative blocks, reaffirming the importance of a supportive community in the artistic journey.

While the track stands strong on its own, Vinta challenges conventional norms by questioning the necessity of a music video. For him, the essence lies in the music itself, transcending the need for visual accompaniment.