Pandit Ravi Shankar’s disciple Rishab Sharma embarks on India tour

Sitarist, music producer, and mental health advocate Rishab Rikhiram Sharma brings his acclaimed multi-sensory immersive experience 'Sitar for Mental Health' to India after a successful run in the United States and Canada.

The 25-year-old New York-based artist will be performing in various cities across India for two months starting from March 2024. This is his largest multi-city trek in India and will include performances in cities such as Chennai, Jaipur, Goa, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Chandigarh.

Rishab, a descendant of the esteemed Rikhi Ram family of luthiers and the youngest and last disciple of the great sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar, will be performing on stage in every city with a group of talented homegrown artists. The accompanying artists include Naveen Kumar on flute, Keith Peters on bass, Raghuraman R on guitar, Kulta Khan on khartal, and Prashant Trivedi on tabla.

Sitar for Mental Health is a program that combines the ancient practices of sound and energy medicine with traditional Indian classical music. It is designed to help individuals achieve states of deep reflection, connection, receptivity, and introspection. Through this program, the importance of mental health is highlighted by experiencing the auditory sensory processing system that surfaces naturally in classical music. The 90-minute experience uses the sound of the sitar as a transformational tool, accompanied by instruments like the khartal, sound bowls, daf, deep percussion, and more.