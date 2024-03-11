Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish, Finneas’ ‘What Was I Made For?’ performance receives a standing ovation

What Was I Made For? is on a mission to conquer awards season, competing for Best Original Song at the Oscars. A win would be Eilish’s second Oscar, following her 2022 victory for the James Bond theme, No Time to Die. The competition is fierce, though, with fellow Barbie contender I'm Just Ken (by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt) also in the running. Other nominees include Diane Warren’s The Fire Inside (Flamin' Hot), Scott George's Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson's It Never Went Away (American Symphony).