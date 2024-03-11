Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish, Finneas’ ‘What Was I Made For?’ performance receives a standing ovation

The unstoppable duo of Billie Eilish and Finneas continued their reign with What Was I Made For? at the 2024 Academy Awards. This mega-hit, already a Grammy and Golden Globe winner for Best Original Song, brought its Barbie magic to Hollywood’s biggest night.
Gone was the playful pink poodle-parade outfit Eilish wore at the Grammys. This time, she embraced a sleek Barbie-inspired suit complete with a pink bowtie, standing centre stage against a vibrant backdrop bathed in the same hue. Finneas, perched on a rotating platform, delivered the delicate piano melody as the orchestra swelled around them. The performance culminated in a well-deserved standing ovation from the captivated audience.
What Was I Made For? is on a mission to conquer awards season, competing for Best Original Song at the Oscars. A win would be Eilish’s second Oscar, following her 2022 victory for the James Bond theme, No Time to Die. The competition is fierce, though, with fellow Barbie contender I'm Just Ken (by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt) also in the running. Other nominees include Diane Warren’s The Fire Inside (Flamin' Hot), Scott George's Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson's It Never Went Away (American Symphony).
While fans eagerly await Eilish's next musical masterpiece, news broke via her Instagram that her highly anticipated new record is officially mastered! The title and release date remain a mystery, but for now, we can relive the magic of What Was I Made For?