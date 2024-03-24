Soumita Saha drops her Holi-themed song, 'Rang De Rasiya'

As spring blossoms, Holi sets the city ablaze with joyous festivities. Amid swirling hues, creative dances, birthing vibrant melodies and weaving stories of renewal, Soumita Saha's Rang De Rasiya joins the festive chorus, echoing the joyous spirit of the season. It's a time of unity, as people gather to paint the world with happiness and harmony.

Rang De Rasiya blends the traditional thumri style with the experimental flair of IDM, a subset of EDM. Soumita Saha, known for her EDM prowess, infuses the track with an Indo-occidental fusion, creating a unique musical experience. This genre-bending approach adds a fresh twist to the traditional rhythms of thumri, captivating listeners with its innovative sound. Rang De Rasiya stands out not just for its experimental musical style but also for its accompanying music video. Her fusion of folk art and digital animation adds a captivating twist to the song's narrative.

This unique blend of Indo-occidental music and artistry transforms the track into a celebration of innovation and creativity. It's a testament to Soumita's ability to seamlessly merge diverse influences into a cohesive and visually stunning masterpiece. Even though she is best known for her contribution to the music Industry. Soumita is a trained artist of International fame, her artwork is regularly gets exhibited in prestigious art galleries and art festivals in the country and Abroad. She has represented India in many exhibitions abroad held in locations like Peru, Portland Oregon and Venezuela.