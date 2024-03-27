EXCL: Aryan Sharma aka Nikamma's debut single, 'Ahana', encapsulates the happiness you feel when in love

Aryan Sharma, an up-and-coming artiste from New Delhi, owes his nonchalance to the city. He boasts an effortless and relaxed demeanour that you also spot in his approach to his musical abilities. If anything, his stage name, Nikamma (loosely translated to hapless) serves an as example of his unfazed aura and that is what intrigues you even more.

He’s candid and you do not have to poke him into answering your questions. Take this for instance. During our conversation, Aryan showed absolutely no qualms in telling us that the first time he picked the guitar was to impress a girl and even though things did not go his in favour, that romantic pursuit certainly ignited his interest in music.

Currently basking in the sweet success of his first single, Ahana, Aryan tells us a lot more than just his musical influences and his journey to this debut single.

We have to ask, why Nikamma? How did this become your stage name?

Okay, I have two reasons for choosing it as my stage name. Growing up I've not been the best at anything that I try my hands on. Be it academics or sports I've been average at best. So nikamma is something I’ve felt growing up. Now for the quirky reason, I have a Punjabi mum, and they tease or mock you by saying all sorts of stuff. Nikamma is something I hear to this day.

What kind of music were you surrounded by growing up?

I was surrounded by a lot of classic 2000's Bollywood music and also western pop artists like Justin Bieber. In my late teens, I was exposed to a lot of different genres and artists which was not only eye-opening, but it also made my passion stronger. Artists like Dayglow, Tame Impala, Keshi, Laufey, Rex Orange County have been the biggest inspirations for me in finding my sound as an artist.

Speaking of your single Ahana, what themes does it touch upon?

I have always wanted to write music that can have multiple meanings depending on the listener's perspective. Ahana touches upon the theme of happiness one feels when they're in love. Be it a person, be it them doing their favourite activities, it's all about love and positivity. With this track I strive to evoke an ecstatic feeling of joy, a feeling so overwhelmingly happy that you might shed a tear or two.