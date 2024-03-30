Singer Amit Mishra embraces AI-driven music, says it’s a good thing

While artists have often expressed displeasure with the advent of artificial intelligence, singer Amit Mishra has a different take. The Bulleya singer recently shared a surprising opinion on the role of AI in the music industry.

During a conversation with a renowned media publication, the singer revealed that the use of artificial intelligence might not necessarily be a bad thing for the music industry. He went on to say that music created using AI has been good so far.

The singer who kickstarted his career with Majboor Tu Bhi Kahin from 1920: The Evil Returns, rose to fame with Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He also went on to bag a Filmfare Award for new music talent for his rendition of the song. In addition to that, the singer is the voice behind Sakht Jaan, Manma Emotion Jaage and Sau Tarah Ke among other popular tracks.