Tamil playback singer Uma Ramanan passes away

The Ananda Raagam singer was a trained classical singer and performed in more than 6,000 concerts in over three decades. Her journey started with the track Mohanan Kanna Murali by SV Venkatraman and she is also known for her multiple collaborations with legendary music composer Illayaraaja.

Uma’s Poongathave Thaal Thiravai ffrom the film Nizhagal, composed by Illayaraja captured the hearts of many and made her a household name. They both have joined forces for more than 100 tracks. She also sang for many other composers like Vidyasagar, Mani Sharma and Srikanth Deva.

Her most popular songs include Anandha Raagam from Panneer Pushpangal, Kanmani Nee Vara from Thendrale Ennai Thodu, Bhoopalam Isaikkum from Thooral Ninnu Pochu and Sri Ranga Ranganathanin from Mahanadi and many more.