Zayn Malik to perform his first solo live show after an 8-year-gap

Former One Direction member, Zayn Malik is all set to play his first ever live solo show ZAYN Room Under The Stairs after an 8-year gap. He set the internet ablaze after sharing the details of the show on his Instagram account with the caption, “17.5.24 LONDON Presented by NOYZ.”
The show is set to take place following the world premiere of his documentary Road Back To The Mic. The Pillowtalk singer will make his live appearance debut at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on May 17, the same day as the release of his fourth album Room Under The Stairs.
According to reports, Zayn will be playing a few songs from the album for the gig. He has already released two songs from the album called What I Am and Alienated.
Zyan hasn’t performed in a live show since going solo. During the release of his first solo song Pillowtalk from the debut album Mind Of Mine in 2016, Zayn was supposed to perform live but cancelled the event, sharing that touring gave him “The worst anxiety of my career.”
Talking about how to get tickets, you can only buy them if you pre-order the album Room Under The Stairs via Zayn’s official website by May 8. This also happens to be his first album with the label Mercury Records.
After the release of his third album Nobody Is Listening, which was released in January 2021, Zayn has released a few singles in collaboration with other artistes. He released the track To Begin Again with Ingrid Michaelson, Love Like This and a cover for Angel by Jimi Hendrix. At the beginning of the year, he collaborated with an upcoming Pakistani band for a song called Tu Hai Kahan.