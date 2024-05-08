Delhi Indie Project's new track, Main Teri Yaad, is all about dreams of a dancer

Almost every day, one new track makes to our playlists depending on our moods. On days when we miss our dear ones, we turn to a mellow track and on days we want to win the world, we turn to a rather upbeat tune. Delhi Indie Project’s newest offering, Main Teri Yaad, blends these two feelings together.

The video of the song opens with actress Sukhmani Lamba dancing like a dream. On the face of it, the track is an ode to one’s lover but if you listen closely or on a loop, it also speaks to the dreams of a dancer. Written, composed and sung by Ashish Chauhan, the founder of Delhi Indie Project, the song is shot in the mesmerising valleys of Kashmir.

Speaking about the track and how it is different from any other offerings by DIP, Ashish shares, “This song holds a very special place as the lyrics are something everyone can connect to. It sounds like a heartbreak song but is indeed an inspiration used to fulfil the dream of a contemporary dancer in the video.”

The Delhi-based artiste further shared that this track was even appreciated by Saif Ali Khan whom the team met during a live performance.