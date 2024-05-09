Anish Sood aka Anyasa releases his latest single titled ‘Closure’

Indian music producer, songwriter and DJ, Anish Sood also known by his alias Anyasa, releases his latest single titled Closure. The single marks a new beginning for Anyasa with English vocals featuring British singer Luke Coulson and promises to deliver Anyasa's signature style, characterised by intricate soundscapes and deeply emotional resonance.
Talking about his latest single, Anyasa says, “Closure is a very special record for me. It’s the first Anyasa single that features English vocals and marks the beginning of a new chapter that aims to make the sound more global, while retaining an ethnic Indian touch. The response has been fantastic so far and I am excited that people are embracing the sound.”
In addition to the release of Closure, Anyasa teases fans with an upcoming remix project. Set to be unveiled soon, Anyasa will be lending his sonic mastery to a track by fellow artist Eelke Kleijn.
Talking about his upcoming works, Anyasa reveals, “I have a couple of remixes for Eelke Kleijn and PrettyPink lined up for release soon. I am also working on a five-track concept EP due for release towards the end of the year. On the touring front. I just kicked off my summer tour with dates in India, USA, Albania, Dubai, Malaysia and Singapore.
Closure is streaming on all audio platforms.