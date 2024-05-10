Tech Panda X Kenzani open up about their collaboration with Talwiinder, latest track Kamli and more

He walks onto the stage with his face covered with white and black paint and almost instantly, intrigue builds inside you. His dusky voice carries a sense of allure and draws you into the world of mysticism. Talwiinder, a known name in the Punjabi music scene, has made a mark for himself with his lo-fi production techniques and signature bedroom songs.

Known to experiment now and then with artistes from distinct musical sensibilities, Talwiinder earlier this year took things to the next level by collaborating with Tech Panda & Kenzani, the duo behind popular tracks like Dilbar, Sauda and Doya.

The Talwiinder X Tech Panda & Kenzani offering, a love ballad titled Heer, from a three-part EP, explores futuristic themes against an old folk song. We spoke to the trio who came together for the first time about the collaboration and how they bridged the sonic gap between their distinctive sounds. Additionally, Tech Panda x Kenzani opened up about their new track, Kamli and what more their listeners can look forward to this year.

Excerpts:

Tell us about the collaboration. How did it all come together?

Tech Panda: It was 2020 when we discovered each other’s music and we exchanged messages about admiring each other’s work. Fast forward a few years later, everything fell into place when we met Talwiinder for the first time.

Talwiinder: I met Tech Panda and Kenzani for the first time and we made multiple tracks in one sitting, the way this duo works is very inspiring and I look forward to more music with them and performing these songs together and setting the stage on fire.

Give us a little insight into the EP that's in the works. What is the story that you wish to tell with it?

Tech Panda: This EP happened without any planning. What is really interesting is that Talwiinder sang all three songs of the EP on the same day. It is amazing to see the variation of emotions that he can write and sing about in a couple of hours.

Kenzani: He is one artist who can easily relive a moment, feel it and express himself as he chooses to. And that is what happened with the first track Heer. The second track of the EP eases out a bit more on intensity and focuses more on expressing love on a lighter note. The third track of the EP is a genre Talwiinder has not tried before. It is a total surprise for all the listeners and we won’t say more!