Kerala’s hip-hop scene to get loud at Ocha music festival

Prepare to be immersed in the celebration of hip-hop culture as the Ocha Music Festival returns to take centre stage in Kerala. Scheduled for May 19 from 3 pm to 10pm at the luxurious Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort in Kochi, this event promises an extraordinary day filled with vibrant rhythms and beats.

Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of live performances by renowned hip-hop artists, along with electrifying dance cyphers and a selection of trendy fashion pop-up stores. The festival’s hip-hop stage will be headlined by artists like Paal Dabba, acclaimed for his hit song Galatta featured in the Malayalam movie Aavesham. Joining him are Malabari Banger singer Dabzee, along with fan favourites Thirumali, Vedan, Thudwiser, and many more.