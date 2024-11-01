Amit Trivedi drops teaser for his new album, ‘Azaad Collab’

Indian music director, composer, and singer Amit Trivedi has just unveiled the teaser for his highly anticipated new album, Azaad Collab, featuring a star-studded line-up of 22 artistes across 13 tracks. With powerhouse talents like Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan alongside rising stars such as Varun Jain, Hansika Pareek and Rupam Bharnarhia, the album is a celebration of diverse and established voices in the Indian music industry.



The teaser introduces glimpses of the tracks and the artistes, weaving in breathtaking visuals from the music videos. The vibrant scenes capture the album’s essence, as each song explores new emotional and cultural landscapes while showcasing some of the most unique voices in Indian music today.



This collaborative project marks a significant achievement for Amit Trivedi, showcasing his signature ability to craft music that resonates deeply with listeners. With Azaad Collab, guided by the tagline "Freedom in every note", Trivedi aims to create soundtracks that echo the spirit of today’s India. The composer highlights this by calling the album one of his most incredible musical experiences.