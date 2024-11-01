Amit Trivedi drops teaser for his new album, ‘Azaad Collab’

Indian music director, composer, and singer Amit Trivedi has just unveiled the teaser for his highly anticipated new album, Azaad Collab, featuring a star-studded line-up of 22 artistes across 13 tracks. With powerhouse talents like Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan alongside rising stars such as Varun Jain, Hansika Pareek and Rupam Bharnarhia, the album is a celebration of diverse and established voices in the Indian music industry.
The teaser introduces glimpses of the tracks and the artistes, weaving in breathtaking visuals from the music videos. The vibrant scenes capture the album’s essence, as each song explores new emotional and cultural landscapes while showcasing some of the most unique voices in Indian music today.
This collaborative project marks a significant achievement for Amit Trivedi, showcasing his signature ability to craft music that resonates deeply with listeners. With Azaad Collab, guided by the tagline "Freedom in every note", Trivedi aims to create soundtracks that echo the spirit of today’s India. The composer highlights this by calling the album one of his most incredible musical experiences.
The artistes featured in this album include inspiring and magnetic singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Javed Ali, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Jubin Nautiyal, Neeti Mohan, Asees Kaur, Shahid Mallya, Altamash Faridi, Simran Choudhary, Nikhita Gandhi, Shadab Faridi, Rupam Bharnarhia, Hansika Pareek, Akanksha Sethi, Varun Jain, Devenderpal Singh, Khan Bros, Subhadeep Das Chowdhary across 13 mesmerising tracks. The songs have been penned by the incredible lyricists Amitabh Bhattacharya, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir, Shellee, Geet Sagar, Kumaar and Ozil Dalal. In a surprising move, Ajay Bijli, founder of PVR Cinemas, showcases his love for music by lending his voice to one of the tracks, highlighting his diverse interests and deep appreciation for the arts.
Experience some of India's finest musical talents coming together to weave magic onscreen in this teaser. This collaboration is sure to sweep fans off their feet, featuring songs that will remain on repeat in their playlists.
Azaad Collab is scheduled to be released on November 5. Tthe first song Rangeeni featuring Jubin Nautiyal and Hansika Pareek is out already and garnering immense love from fans across the world. The remarkable album is set to redefine Indian music’s independent scene, delivering a truly memorable auditory and visual experience.