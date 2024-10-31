Indie music band SoHumble releases debut EP, ‘Shuruaat’

Shuruaat is more than just an EP—it's a narrative journey that blends introspection with uplifting soundscapes. The band continues to carve out their space in the industry, and with Shuruaat, they invite listeners to explore their artistry and share in the experience.

The concept of SoHumble was envisioned by Soham Mallick back in 2010. He aimed to channel his storytelling ability through music, crafting narratives that were both personal and universal, fostering a world of humility where everyone felt heard.

With this vision in mind, Mallick sought to infuse character and vibrancy into his creations. Bringing together six unique storytellers, SoHumble delivers what can only be described as a “beautiful moment.”

Quite interestingly, the name 'SoHumble' originated from 'Soham's Ensemble'. Their performance creates a beautiful on-stage ensemble, inviting audiences to embrace each moment and fully immerse in the experience.​