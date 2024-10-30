Dates for Maroon 5’s debut India performance in Mumbai announced!

Maroon 5, the iconic American pop-rock band fronted by Adam Levine, is gearing up for a landmark performance at Mumbai's historic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on 3rd December 2024. This eagerly-awaited debut brings one of the world’s most beloved bands directly to their enthusiastic Indian fanbase, promising a night filled with their infectious tunes and undeniable stage presence.

Known for a career that spans nearly three decades, Maroon 5 has consistently dominated global music charts with a mix of pop, rock, and funk, which has soundtracked lives and inspired listeners across generations. Mumbai will finally resonate with the band’s high-energy performance, featuring a career-spanning setlist that encompasses timeless classics alongside recent chart-toppers. Fans can anticipate live renditions of hits like This Love, She Will Be Loved, Sugar, Girls Like You and more.

Fresh off their successful residency in Las Vegas, Maroon 5 is poised to deliver a dynamic concert experience that will close out 2024 on a high note for Indian audiences. Known for their electrifying shows and high-energy style, the band’s upcoming set in Mumbai promises a memorable night, with fans treated to an array of their most popular tracks.

Maroon 5’s impressive global statistics underscore their widespread impact. With over 98 million albums and 750 million singles sold worldwide, the band has charted 32 Billboard Hot 100 tracks, with three songs earning the prestigious Diamond certification in the United States. Additionally, they’ve broken records with the most number-one hits on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts. Accumulating over 22 billion streams on Spotify alone, with 10 songs surpassing the billion-stream mark, Maroon 5’s extensive discography remains influential, with Memories being one of their top-streamed hits.

Originally formed in 1994 under the name Kara’s Flowers, the band eventually evolved into Maroon 5, debuting with Songs About Jane, which earned them a GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist in 2005. Their line-up today includes Adam Levine, lead guitarist James Valentine, keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, bassist Sam Farrar, and drummer Matt Flynn, all of whom continue to redefine modern pop-rock. Known for a signature blend of catchy lyrics and genre-bending sounds, Maroon 5’s enduring appeal lies in their innovative approach and infectious style.

Tickets for Maroon 5’s first-ever India show will soon be available exclusively on BookMyShow. Kotak Credit Card holders will have an exclusive pre-sale opportunity on November 6 2024, starting at 12 PM IST, with special offers. General ticket sales will open to the public on November 8 2024 at 2 PM IST.

For Indian fans, Maroon 5’s arrival promises an unforgettable night, with Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse set to host an event that’s bound to be one of the musical highlights of the year.