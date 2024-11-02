Clean Bandit to make debut India performance at Cherry Blossom Festival

Music lovers, here’s some fresh news coming from the much awaited Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong. Get ready to welcome Grammy-winning pop group Clean Bandit as they make their debut on Indian soil with their performance on November 16.

For the unversed, legendary singer AKON, who was previously supposed to perform on November 16 will now be taking stage on November 15. Thus, the line-up has been made more interesting by adding the Clean Bandit to the list of performers this year. There has been great anticipation for this year’s festival and the curators are confident of giving the best time to every visitor at the festival.