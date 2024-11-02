Clean Bandit to make debut India performance at Cherry Blossom Festival

Music lovers, here’s some fresh news coming from the much awaited Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong. Get ready to welcome Grammy-winning pop group Clean Bandit as they make their debut on Indian soil with their performance on November 16.
For the unversed, legendary singer AKON, who was previously supposed to perform on November 16 will now be taking stage on November 15. Thus, the line-up has been made more interesting by adding the Clean Bandit to the list of performers this year. There has been great anticipation for this year’s festival and the curators are confident of giving the best time to every visitor at the festival.
Named as the ‘ Year of the Legends’ the fourth edition of the Cherry Blossom Festival will take place on November 15 and 16 at the RBDSA Sports Complex (near Shillong Airport). Jason Manners, curator of the Festival earlier told Indulge, “This time we have legendary names who have been part of the lives of the people of Meghalaya in a very big way. It was not easy to get AKON to do a show in India after so many organisations had tried to bring him down for several years. We also have Boney M doing an exclusive show as part of their Farewell Tour. We have K-Pop sensation LUCAS Wong and EDM powerhouse R3HAB as part of the line-up as well.” And now adding to it is the Clean Bandit.
Tickets to the Festival are available online. For those who had purchased tickets for AKON can get in touch with the organisers through online platforms for a shift in the ticket dates and other logistics.