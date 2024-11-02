Hindustani singer Gayatri Asokan’s latest single is another expression of the story of her musical journey

Tell us more about your latest single Kitne Aish Se Rahte Honge. What was the idea behind the song?

I wanted to work on ghazal written by Jaun Elia, who has quite a cult following in the Urdu literature landscape. In my previous albums, I have sung great poets like Ahmed Faraz, Faiz, Bashir Badr and so on. Jaun Elia was a very modern poet with dark and self mocking hues in his writing. I just wanted to tell a different musical story, hence this poetry. That is why we decided to give this beautiful ghazal our way of expression through raga Madhuvanti on which the ghazal is roughly based. Madhuvanti is a very haunting raga and I felt the lyrics would fit nicely into this raga.