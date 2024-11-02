This latest single by namma Bengaluru rap artiste Killa K is all about celebrating life!

This rap artiste from Bengaluru is slowly but steadily making his way up to the top. Kevin Lourd aka Killa K is known for his rapid-fire raps and lyrical skill, which are quite evident in his latest single Mike Podu. The song features Singaporean rap artiste and songwriter Yung Raja. This tamil song was unveiled in the heart of Bengaluru, in Jeevanahalli and a crowd of 200+ locals and fans showed up to join in the celebration. We quickly get into a fun chat with Killa to talk about this single and lots more!
You recently released your latest single Podu Mike. Can you tell us more about it and the idea behind it?
Podu Mike is a fun, energetic track that I wanted to drop for everyone who loves to celebrate life. The idea came from a desire to make people get up, dance and enjoy the moment — whether they’re at home, in a club or with their crew. It’s a song that embodies hype and good vibes. Lyrically, it’s all about expressing confidence and owning the stage of life. Being a Tamil boy from Bengaluru, I like to add a local flavour to my music while keeping it relatable to a wider audience.
You unveiled the track at Jeevanahalli. How was that experience?
It was unreal! Jeevanahalli holds a special place in my heart. It’s close to where I grew up, home to a large number of Tamils and being able to launch Podu Mike there, with the local crowd, live music and all that energy, was something else. Around 170-200 people came to vibe with us and it felt like a big family celebration. The love from the people was overwhelming; I could feel the connection between the music and the crowd. It made the release so much more meaningful.
Tell us how Bengaluru has shaped you as a musician?
Bengaluru is everything to me. It’s a melting pot of cultures and growing up here exposed me to so many different sounds — be it Tamil, Kannada or global influences. The city’s street vibes, the local slang and the diversity in the music scene have all shaped my style. My music reflects the rhythm of this city. Bengaluru has this laid-back yet energetic feel and I think that’s what you’ll hear in my tracks too. It’s a city that makes you hustle but also reminds you to enjoy the ride.
What’s next for you?
I’ve got a couple of new tracks in the works and I’m always looking to evolve with my sound. I also want to focus on performing more live shows and connecting with fans across different cities and countries. I’m planning on dropping more music videos and collaborating with artistes across the globe to mix things up.
Podu Mike is streaming on all audio platforms.
