This latest single by namma Bengaluru rap artiste Killa K is all about celebrating life!

You recently released your latest single Podu Mike. Can you tell us more about it and the idea behind it?

Podu Mike is a fun, energetic track that I wanted to drop for everyone who loves to celebrate life. The idea came from a desire to make people get up, dance and enjoy the moment — whether they’re at home, in a club or with their crew. It’s a song that embodies hype and good vibes. Lyrically, it’s all about expressing confidence and owning the stage of life. Being a Tamil boy from Bengaluru, I like to add a local flavour to my music while keeping it relatable to a wider audience.