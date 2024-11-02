Willie Nelson discusses his new album, Kris Kristofferson, and the essence of a great song

At 91, Willie Nelson remains a vibrant force in music, offering wisdom and insight for young musicians seeking longevity. He encourages them to “do what feels right” and shares a light-hearted reminder that having a statue in your honour comes with its own set of responsibilities, like occasionally cleaning off the pigeon mess.

Nelson's latest release, Last Leaf on the Tree, is a remarkable addition to his discography. This is not just his 76th solo studio album but also his second release this year, bringing his total to an impressive 153 albums, as noted by Texas Monthly. When asked how many more albums he has in him, Nelson laughs and replies, “I don’t know. I hope there’s a few more.” He even muses about reaching the milestone of 200 albums: “Why not!”

This new album represents both firsts and familiarities. It is the first album produced entirely by his son, Micah Nelson. The collection features a mix of original songs alongside covers of classics from artists like Neil Young, Nina Simone, and Tom Waits, as well as unexpected selections, such as reimaginings of the Flaming Lips’ Do You Realize?? and Beck’s Lost Cause.

“He’s a real artist,” Willie says of Micah. “He picked all the songs.” When asked how he broke the news to his long-time producer Buddy Cannon that Micah would take over production, Nelson jokes, “We just surprised him.”

Micah's artistic sensibilities shine through on the record, evident not only in his choice of cover songs but also in his innovative delivery. For example, in their rendition of Young’s Are You Ready for the Country, they used sticks and leaves for percussion instead of traditional instruments. “I didn’t notice anything different,” Willie chuckles, reflecting on the creative approach.

Joining Willie in the interview is his wife, Annie Nelson, who underscores the joy of making music with family, saying, “It’s great to play with your kid. And it’s even better if they’re good.”

With seven decades of songwriting experience, Willie states that a good song is one that resonates instantly: “You know it when you hear it. When you hear something and you go, ‘Damn, I wish I would’ve written that,’ it’s a good song.” He recalls the late Kris Kristofferson, calling him “the greatest songwriter alive” and reflects on their shared memories of music and friendship. “Kris was a great friend of mine. I hated to lose him. That was a sad time,” he says.