Adele to conclude Las Vegas residency after two years; says, ‘This Is the end’

After two years, singer-songwriter Adele is preparing to conclude her Las Vegas residency. The star revealed that her current Weekends With… series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will likely be her last. “This really is the beginning of the end,” Adele announced, according to reports. “There are no other shows. I’m not going to be like, ‘Surprise!’ This is the end. It’s (the 100th and final show) the weekend. And that’s the last one. I don’t have any plans to be on stage indefinitely,” she was quoted as saying.

Reflecting on the residency, Adele shared, “They say that if you want things and you are looking for things in life, you have to pay the universe and then it pays you back tenfold. I feel like that’s what’s happened with this show for me. My life is a thousand times better. My life, not my career, not my music. I’m talking about my actual life. And I really, truly think that this show has been my best f****** friend throughout all of that. And I’m so genuinely sad.”

According to sources, actress Meryl Streep attended Friday's show, where Adele was dressed as Madeline Ashton, Streep's character from the 1992 film Death Becomes Her. Spotting the legendary actress in the audience, Adele greeted her with a heartfelt, “What an honour. I love you,” before embracing her.