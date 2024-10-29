Adele thanks Celine Dion for attending her show with an emotional note; says, ‘Words will never sum up what you mean to me’

Singer Adele was brought to tears this weekend after spotting her idol, Celine Dion, in the audience at her Las Vegas show. The emotional moment was captured on video and quickly went viral, showcasing the deep admiration between the two powerhouse vocalists.

Adele, who has been performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace – the venue built for Dion – for almost two years, shared her excitement on Instagram. “I have been performing in Celine Dion’s room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now. 4 weeks to go! It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!”

The Easy on Me singer described Dion’s surprise appearance as a ‘full circle moment,’ expressing her gratitude and love for the Canadian icon. The Instagram post featured a photo of the two singers embracing, with Adele visibly emotional.

“@celinedion I love you so very very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family. I have loved being there it has been such an honour and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever. Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much (red heart emoji),” she added.

Videos circulating online show Adele approaching Dion during her performance of When We Were Young, their brief encounter filled with tears and heartfelt gestures. Dion, who has been battling Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, was seen dabbing her own eyes after the touching exchange.