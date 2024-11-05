Papon jams with Dharavi kids, talks about the relationship between music and innocence

Playback singer Papon, who is known for songs like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Jiyein Kyun visited Dharavi recently and performed for the kids in the area.

For the unversed, Dharavi is one of Asia's largest slums and also makes up a sizeable chunk of Mumbai's economy. The musician engaged in an impromptu jam session with local kids and shared a glimpse of this heartwarming experience on Instagram.

In a video on Instagram, he can be seen surrounded by enthusiastic kids, each captivated by his music. With a simple caption, "An evening jam with kids in Dharavi #Dharavi, #DharaviKids, and #PaponwithKids."