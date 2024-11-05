Papon jams with Dharavi kids, talks about the relationship between music and innocence

Playback singer Papon, who is known for songs like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Jiyein Kyun visited Dharavi recently and performed for the kids in the area.
For the unversed, Dharavi is one of Asia's largest slums and also makes up a sizeable chunk of Mumbai's economy. The musician engaged in an impromptu jam session with local kids and shared a glimpse of this heartwarming experience on Instagram.
In a video on Instagram, he can be seen surrounded by enthusiastic kids, each captivated by his music. With a simple caption, "An evening jam with kids in Dharavi #Dharavi, #DharaviKids, and #PaponwithKids."
The singer expressed the joy of connecting with young, budding talent in an area rich with vibrant culture and resilience. Papon told a news agency, "Spending the evening with these amazing kids in Dharavi was truly special. Their energy and excitement reminded me of the pure joy that music brings to life. There's something magical about the relationship between music and childlike innocence, it's raw, honest and full of wonder."
He further mentioned, "Seeing their smiles and enthusiasm as we jammed together was incredibly moving. It's moments like these that remind me why I do what I do; music has the power to bridge gaps, inspire and create lasting memories. I left Dharavi with my heart full and deeply inspired by their spirit."
On the work front, Papon recently released his track, Tum Yaad Aaye, which reflects the power of music to evoke deep emotion. The song is a soulful journey of love and loss, capturing the essence of nostalgia and longing for a past romance.