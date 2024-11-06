Bengali folk band Fakira on why ‘there is no best time for independent music’

In January 2012, a tribute event was organised in Asansol, West Bengal, to honour the legendary Lalon Fakir and Gautam Chattopadhyay. Many friends and well-wishers joined this young musical band for the occasion. During their rehearsals, the band noticed something extraordinary — an inexplicable sense of joy and tranquillity would envelop whenever they practiced Lalon Fakir's songs. It was during that event itself that they made a significant decision, to would perform under the name Fakira.

The band comprising Timir Biswas on vocals and keyboard, Chayan Chakraborty on guitar and backing vocals, Apurba Das on guitar, Kunaal Biswas on bass and backing vocals and Avirup Das (Bunty) on drums and percussion, recently performed at the Ziro Festival, presented by Signature Packaged Drinking Water.

When asked about their experience at the festival, Timir says, “It had been a unique opportunity to connect with music lovers in such a beautiful, natural setting. The energy of the listeners at Ziro is something special, and performing at this iconic festival was not just about the music, but about the experience, the environment, and the incredible vibe that comes with it.”

Bengali Folk Fusion band, performing at the Ziro Festival in Arunachal Pradesh had been a significant moment for them. “Our music is deeply rooted in the rich heritage of Bengali folk, and blending it with modern elements allows us to tell stories that resonate with both tradition and innovation. Ziro, with its breath-taking landscapes and vibrant cultural diversity, offers the perfect backdrop for our music,” says Chayan.

“To us, performing here is more than just a stage show—it’s a celebration of the unity in diversity that India embodies. It’s a chance to introduce our Bengali folk fusion sound to a new audience, share the stories of our roots, and connect with listeners who appreciate music in its purest form. The festival’s ethos of embracing different genres and cultures aligns perfectly with our musical journey,” he adds.

Talking about the fondest memory from a live show, Kunaal says, “Fakira, have always had a deep admiration for Rajasthani root music, especially the energetic and soulful music of the Manganiyars. Recently, we had the incredible opportunity to collaborate with them, performing two shows at The Total Environment, Windmills in Bangalore. It was a breathtaking experience to merge the rich traditions of Bengali folk with the vibrant energy of Rajasthani folk. The way these two styles blended was magical, and we even produced a collaborative song during this journey.

“Our third folk fusion album is nearing completion, with all recordings done at a very popular studio in Mumbai, and we’re currently in the mixing stage. After that, we’ll begin work on our collaborative album with the Manganiyars, with the recording and video production happening in Rajasthan. We’re also excited to perform at the Mahindra Kabira Festival 2024 in Banaras—a perfect stage to share our music in such a spiritually rich setting,” he adds.