Vishal Dadlani's latest single ‘Jugni’ drops with high-energy folk rock vibes

Renowned musician Vishal Dadlani has released his latest single, Jugni, a lively anthem celebrating the freedom and joy of fully embracing life.

The track, part of Warner Music India's folk-focused project Maati (Season 1), marks the fourth release in this much-awaited series. Jugni brings a spirited fusion of rock and bhangra, blending modern beats with traditional Punjabi roots. Vishal, known for his rock influence, collaborated with lyricist Varun Grover and composer Achint to bring this energetic anthem to life.

Vishal shared his excitement for the track, explaining, "The idea of creating a song about life's spirit felt very rock & roll. Varun’s lyrics struck a chord, and Achint’s music added a carefree vibe. Shoutout to Achint and Parth at Night Song Records for teaming up with Warner Music India to create something this fun.”

Producer Achint reflected on working with Vishal, calling it a thrill to have India’s indie music icon on board. “The idea was to blend rock & roll with Varun’s genius lyrics and Vishal’s voice, and everything came together beautifully,” he said.

Varun added that writing in Punjabi was a unique, enjoyable challenge, noting how the song’s deeper, soulful vibes set it apart from typical Punjabi pop. He humorously recalled penning the lyrics mid-flight during turbulence, wondering if this might be his last song and infusing it with a free-spirited essence.

Jugni joins Maati's growing lineup, following tracks like Bordoisila, which blends Assamese folk with modern rock, the Tamil hit Style, which radiates confidence, and Bawla, an eclectic mix of Rajasthani folk, disco, and funk. With each release, Maati continues to showcase India’s diverse musical landscape, resonating with both modern and traditional elements.