AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory and QUT unite for cross-cultural music fusion

Amazing things happen when cultures collide, like sushi burritos, ramen burger, and ROSÉ’s x Bruno Mars’ song, APT. N ow a unique musical collaboration between Australia's Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory (KMMC) is set to hit all the right notes.
They are to host a concert showcasing the fusion of Indian and Western music created by students in the exchange programme. When you gather to experience this, you too will partake in the ongoing symphony forged to bridge two distinct musical traditions — a reminder that in the world of music, common ground is always waiting to be discovered.
When QUT and KMMC in Chennai first joined forces in 2015, they set out to compose a narrative of cultural connection and creative resonance.
Supported by the Australian Government and the Centre for Australia-India Relations’ Maitri grants, this unique prog ramme delves dee per than music training, resonating with purpose and artistry. “Through this programme, Australian and Indian students learn from each other, and create music that celebrates the diversity of our cultures,” shares Silai Zaki, Australia’s Consul-General in Chennai.
Since its inception, the programme has evolved from faculty exchanges to an immersive student-focused collaboration, bringing 10 to 15 Australian musicians to Chennai each year to deepen cultural connections. “The shift to student exchange was essential,” says Silai, highlighting the importance of young ar tistes gaining a hands-on understanding of each other’s traditions.
Today, the students are creating a repertoire as dynamic and varied as the students themselves. For QUT’s students, the experience helps in expanding their musical imagination.
For KMMC’s students, the collaboration brings a fresh perspective on the Western frameworks of melody and orchestration. They learn about the Western industry’s approach to arrangement and production, which is invaluable when one aims to go global.
Looking forward, the program me aims to broaden its scope, envisioning a platform that embraces not only music but also dance, visual arts, and theatre. “We want to bring together artistes from varied backgrounds to create something singular,” Silai says, emphasising a sustainable approach.
November 8, 7 pm onwards. At Dank, T Nagar
(Written by Shivani Illakiya)