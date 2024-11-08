AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory and QUT unite for cross-cultural music fusion

Amazing things happen when cultures collide, like sushi burritos, ramen burger, and ROSÉ’s x Bruno Mars’ song, APT. N ow a unique musical collaboration between Australia's Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory (KMMC) is set to hit all the right notes.

They are to host a concert showcasing the fusion of Indian and Western music created by students in the exchange programme. When you gather to experience this, you too will partake in the ongoing symphony forged to bridge two distinct musical traditions — a reminder that in the world of music, common ground is always waiting to be discovered.

When QUT and KMMC in Chennai first joined forces in 2015, they set out to compose a narrative of cultural connection and creative resonance.