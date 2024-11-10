Kim Barbier’s melodious piano recital to open the third edition of the Western Classical Music Concert Series in Kolkata

Listening to the soulful renditions of melodies echoing through the air as pianist Kim Barbier kicks off the Western Classical Music Concert Series in Kolkata for the season 2024-2025, officially makes you believe that winter has started in the city.

With a chilly nip in the air and the outdoors of Victoria Memorial Hall serving as the perfect venue for this music concert presented by Allaince Francaise du Bengale in association with the Consulate General of France in Kolkata, is surely a way to find peace amidst the Monday blue humdrum.

This solo recital titled Shadow & Light will take the audience on an auditory experience journeying through masterpieces like Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata to Debussy’s ethereal melodies finding your way through emotions like mystery, melancholy, hope and more with each note.