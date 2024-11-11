‘A pat on the back for independent artistes', says Varijashree Venugopal on her Grammy nomination

The nomination — her first — recognises the city-based flautist and vocalist’s unique contributions to A Rock Somewhere, the song by British singer-songwriter Jacob Collier, which also features sitarist Anoushka Shankar. Reflecting on how the collaboration came to be, Varijashree shares, “When he [Collier] was working on A Rock Somewhere, he wanted to weave Indian sounds into his global track.

Jacob is a rare talent, and I’ve always admired his work. He invited me to be part of the song, so I recorded my part from Bengaluru, sent it to him and we collaborated remotely, discussing ideas as we went. It turned into a very special song, and I’ll always be glad I was part of that collaboration.”