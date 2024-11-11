Taylor Swift and emerging stars shine bright at the 2024 MTV EMAs

Taylor Swift triumphed at the 2024 MTV EMAs on Sunday, winning big with awards for best artist, best U.S. act, best live act and best video for her song Fortnight featuring Post Malone. Currently finishing her Eras tour in Europe, Taylor thanked fans for their support through a video message.

The show kicked off in the U.K. with a high-flying performance from Benson Boone, who sang his viral hit Beautiful Things and new release Slow It Down while suspended on a golden grand piano. Benson also picked up his first EMA for best new act.

South African newcomer Tyla made waves, securing three awards for best afrobeats, best R&B and best African act. She performed her hit Water and new track Push 2 Start at Manchester’s Co-op Live, accompanied by a dynamic group of dancers.

Host Rita Ora, returning to emcee the event for a record third time, paid an emotional tribute to the late Liam Payne, who recently passed away in Buenos Aires. Rita, who collaborated with Liam on the 2018 track For You, remembered him as “one of the kindest people” and asked the crowd to join her in honoring his legacy.

Hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes was presented with the EMAs global icon award by British rapper Little Simz. Reflecting on his 34-year career, Busta noted this was his first MTV award and delivered an electrifying medley of his hits, including Break Ya Neck and Touch It, with dancers in dragon-themed outfits.

Other notable winners included Shawn Mendes, who won best Canadian act after a soulful performance, Sabrina Carpenter, awarded best song for Espresso, Ariana Grande, named best pop act and Eminem, who took home best hip hop act.