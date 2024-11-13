Sunburn Goa 2024 to be held at Dhargalim in North Goa

The upcoming edition of the electronic dance music (EDM) festival Sunburn Goa has a new venue. The festival will be held at Dhargalim in North Goa from December 28-30, 2024. The festival aims to blend world class performances, visuals, art and nature.

Dhargalim, which is known for its vast open fields, rich greenery and proximity to many stunning beaches like Mandrem, Ashwem, Arambol, Baga, Calangute and Morjim, offers the perfect blend of natural beauty allowing for cutting-edge festival infrastructure, a staple at Sunburn Goa every year. The region’s natural allure is complemented by its close proximity to Goa’s rich cultural landmarks, promising attendees an immersive Goan experience. The venue is situated just 15 km from the newly opened Mopa Airport (Manohar International Airport).

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, said, “Relocating to Dhargalim in North Goa provides a vibrant and expansive backdrop that embodies the essence of Sunburn Goa. This transition enables us to enhance the festival experience and cultivate a more immersive atmosphere”.

He further mentioned, “With stellar performances from both international and Indian artists, we are confident that Sunburn Goa 2024 will forge unforgettable memories. Dhargalim eagerly awaits its guests, and we believe this new setting will elevate the festival to unprecedented heights.”

This edition of the festival will be headlined by Skrillex and Swedish EDM legend Alesso, along with South Korean techno queen Peggy Gou. Joining them is KSHMR, a crowd favourite for his unique fusion of Indian and Western influences, Yellow Claw, the Dutch electronic duo and ARGY.

Sunburn Goa 2024 has the theme of an underwater paradise crafting an eccentric visual and an immersive festival experience. Attendees can look forward to exploring pop-up apparel stores, indulge in a curated food village featuring a fusion of local and international cuisines.

Fans can expect jaw-dropping sets from artistes such as Ahadadream B2B Manara, Hamdi B2B Sicaria, Cosmic Gate, Sam Gellaitry and Joel Corry, along with a diverse line-up of over 150 performances featuring acts like 19:26, Ares Carter, Broz Rodriguez, DJ Lion, Gian Nobilee, Teri Miko and Julia Bliss.