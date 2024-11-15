Experience Chennai's first Candlelight Concert: A magical blend of Indian cinema songs

As the northeast monsoon drenches Chennai, there’s no better way to escape the downpour than by basking in the glow of flickering candles while enjoying some soulful music. This weekend, Chennai is all set to experience its first candlelight concert, a global phenomenon that has captivated audiences worldwide.

The Museum Theatre at Egmore will be transformed into a magical musical sanctuary for the evening, says Deepa Bajaj, country manager for Live Your City, the brain behind the concert series in India. “It’s a beautiful venue, and we’re planning to light over 10,000 candles. The ambience created by the candles will be truly special, and the music will feature a blend of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi songs,” she says.

Speaking about their debut in India earlier this year, Deepa shares, “Our first concert was in Mumbai in June. Given our focus on intimate settings, this venue was much larger than what we’re used to, with around 1,000 people attending each show. Despite the size, the event was sold out a month in advance. The reception at all our venues has been fantastic, and we’ve lit up to 15,000 candles during some performances. The music has been a blend of cinematic soundtracks and live instrumental performances.”

Each candlelight concert is a unique fusion of musical traditions, combining local virtuosos and traditional Indian instruments with Western classical elements. The result is a distinctive blend of Eastern and Western musical influences.

“Our goal is to make classical music accessible to as many people as possible, presenting it in a way that resonates with modern audiences," explains Deepa. “Internationally, we feature piano and string quartets, but in India, we honour the rich legacy of Indian classical music by collaborating with trios of classical instrumentalists—keyboard, harmonium, tabla, flute, and sarangi. We also pay tribute to music legends like Kishore Kumar, RD Burman, AR Rahman, and Vishal Shekhar with instrumental renditions of their iconic songs. Soon, we’ll also be reimagining the music of international bands like Coldplay and ABBA with classical arrangements.”

Deepa sums it up, “This isn’t just a one-off event; we see it as a permanent fixture in Chennai’s cultural landscape.” As the candlelight concerts pay tribute to both Western classical composers like Mozart and Chopin, as well as Indian cinematic legends in the coming months, prepare for a truly immersive, multi-sensory musical experience.

November 15, 6 pm INR 899 onwards. Museum Theatre, Egmore.

