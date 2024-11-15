Guitarist Konarak Reddy’s ‘Madras 1968’ is a tribute to Madras and a celebration of 50 years of his music

On a rainy Tuesday morning, we reach out to Konarak Reddy’s wife Kirtana Kumar to connect us with the guitarist whose name now strings synonymous with the instrument that he has been playing for 50 years now. As we congratulate him for this incredible milestone, he reflects, “I feel I was searching for the goddess (creative energy) but all the time she was there in front of me, right from the beginning. It was I who was evolving and hopefully, evolving to a more integrated and clearer human being. Through the years, I travelled through vast multitudes of music and musical genres. First came classical music which was a transformation of my mind and a world of the outside, to a more internal world. Then came rock n roll. Playing in Delhi and being young and unafraid to jump off anything — ideas, rules, realities, made it a freeing experience. Later, as I grew older, I ventured into a more internal understanding of how I perceived the world around me and this moved into a phase of solo acoustic playing and the bars I set for myself were taxing, both musically and technically. I came up with compositions like Deviant Goddess and Short Circuit trying to remain true to myself and not wanting to imitate or copy from western or even from Indian tropes. In that part of my life, personally, I grew more serious and solemn. Now, 50 years later and after my bout of cancer, the freedom of youth has come back to me, shinier than ever. The fun and excitement of knowing that the goddess was always by my side and that I was the one who was distracted. It now gives me joy and excitement to perform and play to my audience.”

