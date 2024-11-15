Indie singer Aanchal Tyagi releases new single 'Doob Rahe' with Abhijeet Srivatsava and Varun Jain

Aanchal Tyagi, a name that’s been gaining popularity in the indie music world, has just released her latest single Doob Rahe. Aanchal, known for her unique voice and versatility, worked on the track with Abhijeet Srivatsava, Shayra Apoorva, and Varun Jain. Reflecting on the creative process, Aanchal shares that the seed for the song was planted over a year ago.

“Abhijeet and I have been working on this track for the last year and a half. While Abhijeet composed the music, Shayra penned the lyrics, and I brought the vocals to life, with Varun lending his voice as well. I’ve always admired Varun’s music and voice, so this collaboration was something I was really looking forward to,” she says.

Aanchal, who kickstarted her career as a playback singer with the song Kojagiri from Godavari, has a series of hits in her kitty, including Saajanwa, Lifafey, Gulabi, Buri Nazar, Jhoome Re, Najariya, and Paris London Amsterdam. She has collaborated with some of the industry’s top names like Shashwat Sachdev and Benny Dayal.

But when asked about her most challenging track, pat comes the reply.“Saajanwa was definitely the most challenging one. It’s a fun pop track on the surface, but when you dig deeper into the vocal intricacies, it’s quite complicated. The melodies are tricky to sing on the BPM (Beats Per Minute) that we were aiming for,” she explains.

Aanchal’s passion for music started during her childhood, with classical training in Hindustani music. Despite excelling in academics, she followed her parents’ advice to complete her education before pursuing her musical dreams. “I was always good at academics, so my parents encouraged me to complete my studies first and then dive into music. I did that, and then I fully immersed myself in this world,” she shares.

As an independent artiste, Aanchal is no stranger to the challenges of carving a path in the music industry. She explains, “There are plenty of platforms for indie artistes to showcase their work today, but the ease with which film music connects to audiences through familiar faces is something we don’t have. For indie musicians, it’s still a struggle to reach a larger audience. That’s why I make sure I’m the face of my songs. I also believe that versatility plays a huge role in my journey—whether it’s the upbeat Paris London Amsterdam or the slower Lifafey, I try to keep my music diverse.”

Aanchal has plenty of exciting projects in the pipeline. “I have some amazing collaborations coming up with independent artistes. I’m working with rapper Raga and a few other incredible talents,” she reveals.

