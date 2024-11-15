Indie singer-songwriter Ashu Shukla embarks on his debut India tour today

How did you arrive at the title of the tour?

My tour has been titled as Nayaab India Tour. Nayaab is the single that I recently released. It is a very special song. Nayaab means something very precious and this song and the shows that I will be performing, are very special to me. This being my first India tour, I couldn’t have arrived at a better title.

Your first song, Phir Se Shuru, had quite an interesting story. Can you tell us about that?

This was back in 2020. I was in Delhi and I had written two lines on a topic. I felt it was quite interesting, so I worked on it. But since it was lockdown, there weren’t any studios to go and record the song. Therefore, I had to record it at home. This was in July, so we are talking about peak summers in Delhi. I checked on YouTube on how to record a song. I got to know that I had to use a blanket to avoid voice reflections. I asked my friends to head to the other room. I started recording and I was sweating like hell. I recorded the song however I could in that one take and now the song has more than 1 crore streams on Spotify. The song, which I recorded under a blanket, at 42 degrees in Delhi, shirtless, has been my most interesting work.