Jasleen Royal’s ‘Sahiba’ music video: A bold new vision featuring Vijay Deverakonda, Radhika Madan

Jasleen Royal, the breakout star behind the hit single Heeriye, has unveiled her most ambitious project to date: the music video for Sahiba. Featuring a captivating performance by actors Vijay Deverakonda and Radhika Madan, the video promises to redefine the music video genre, blending evocative storytelling with breathtaking visuals.
“This is by far my most ambitious work,” says Jasleen, speaking of the collaboration with the two stars. “Working with Vijay and Radhika was an incredible experience. Their on-screen chemistry is electric, and they brought the characters to life in ways I could never have imagined.”
The video tells a timeless love story set against a historical backdrop. Vijay Deverakonda plays a photographer, while Radhika Madan portrays a woman from an affluent family. Their performances create a magnetic tension that elevates the narrative, while the meticulously crafted visuals make each frame look like a work of art.
The video also reunites Jasleen Royal with actor Dulquer Salmaan, who previously worked with her on the popular track Heeriye. Dulquer makes a special appearance in Sahiba, adding another layer of star power to the production.
“I’m so grateful to be a part of this project,” says Radhika, reflecting on the experience. “The music, the story, the emotions — everything came together beautifully.” Vijay, too, expressed his enthusiasm, calling the project “visually stunning and emotionally powerful.”
The video’s emotional depth is further enhanced by the soulful voice of Stebin Ben, who lends his vocals to Vijay’s character. “Being part of Jasleen’s vision was an honor,” says Ben. “Her passion for music is inspiring, and it was a privilege to contribute to such an iconic project.”
Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Sahiba is a production that goes beyond the realm of traditional music videos. “This project pushes the limits of creativity,” Saria says. “We’ve fused music, narrative, and cinematography to create a fully immersive experience.”
As both a musical and cinematic achievement, Sahiba promises to be a landmark moment in Jasleen Royal’s career — a bold fusion of art, emotion, and storytelling that promises to resonate with audiences for years to come.