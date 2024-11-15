Jasleen Royal’s ‘Sahiba’ music video: A bold new vision featuring Vijay Deverakonda, Radhika Madan

Jasleen Royal, the breakout star behind the hit single Heeriye, has unveiled her most ambitious project to date: the music video for Sahiba. Featuring a captivating performance by actors Vijay Deverakonda and Radhika Madan, the video promises to redefine the music video genre, blending evocative storytelling with breathtaking visuals.

“This is by far my most ambitious work,” says Jasleen, speaking of the collaboration with the two stars. “Working with Vijay and Radhika was an incredible experience. Their on-screen chemistry is electric, and they brought the characters to life in ways I could never have imagined.”