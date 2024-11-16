Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda shares a heartfelt note as the band releases their comeback album, 'From Zero'

Mike Shinoda, co-founder and lead co-vocalist of iconic alt-rock band Linkin Park, recently celebrated the release of their latest album, From Zero, with a heartfelt note reminiscing the journey to the same. This is the first album released by the legacy band, that was formed in 1996, after the untimely passing of their iconic late vocalist, Chester Bennington.
He reminisced the memories of the band since the passing of Chester in a caption on his social media post. "I spent the last hour flipping through photos from the last 7 years, remembering the journey it took to get here. So many pictures seemed missing—things I lived, but didn’t capture. That’s OK; there’s no amount of storytelling or picture sharing that would be enough, anyway," he wrote.
"Thank you to everyone who shared a coffee or a meal with me, listened when I vented or rattled on about a new idea, and texted back when I reached out. Thank you to the fans who believed in us when they had no reason to. Thank you to our teams and colleagues, old and new, who help turn our good intentions into great things. And most of all, thank you to my bandmates, past and present. I love all of you. From Zero is out now," he added.
The band has released new singles from the album over the past few months. The first single released was The Emptiness Machine. Heavy Is The Crown came next and the third single released was Over Each Other. The last single to be released before the complete album was Two Faced. The album feels like refreshing take on their previous sounds.
Linkin Park announced their new lead co-vocalist, Emily Armstrong, and new drummer, Colin Brittain, during a show in the US in September. Colin replaced Robert Bourdon, a co-founding member of the band.
Mike has also announced the tour dates for the From Zero world tour, starting from early 2025. Interestingly, Mike also shared in a social media postthat this announcement came exactly 17 years after their first performance as a band in 1997, under the moniker of Xero.