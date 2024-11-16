Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda shares a heartfelt note as the band releases their comeback album, 'From Zero'

"Thank you to everyone who shared a coffee or a meal with me, listened when I vented or rattled on about a new idea, and texted back when I reached out. Thank you to the fans who believed in us when they had no reason to. Thank you to our teams and colleagues, old and new, who help turn our good intentions into great things. And most of all, thank you to my bandmates, past and present. I love all of you. From Zero is out now," he added.