Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh turn up the heat in ‘Payal’ teaser

Earlier, Honey shared a behind-the-scenes reel, revealing the challenges of shooting in freezing -3°C temperatures. He praised Nora for her resilience and dedication, describing her as ‘legendary’ and ‘super hard-working.’

He shared, “While other dancers, even those from Europe, refused to perform in this freezing cold, Nora was ready to shoot. I have immense respect for her. So much effort has gone into creating this music video featuring the one and only, super hardworking Nora Fatehi.”

Payal, part of Honey’s eagerly awaited album Glory, marks his first collaboration with Nora and will officially release on November 18.

Nora, known for her electrifying dance performances in hits like O Saki Saki, Garmi and Kamariya, is also set to feature in a music video alongside global superstar Jason Derulo. Recently, she appeared in the Telugu film Matka with Varun Tej, released on November 14. She will also star in Netflix’s upcoming romance series The Royals alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, and Milind Soman.

Meanwhile, Honey is gearing up to perform with singer AP Dhillon during his India tour. The tour will also feature Punjabi music legends like Daler Mehndi, Harsh Likhari, and Jazzy B, celebrating Punjabi music.