Delhi Indie Project revives ‘Main Teri Yaad’ with stunning female vocals in new reprise

The Delhi Indie Project, recognised for its remarkable versatility and innovative sound, recently released their latest single, Main Teri Yaad, an enchanting female rendition of their original piece. This captivating version features the mesmerising vocals of Srijita Konar, with lyrics and composition by Ashish Chauhan, bringing fresh energy to this heartfelt track.

While the original Main Teri Yaad was beautifully filmed against the stunning landscapes of Kashmir, the reprise version was shot in the breath-taking valleys of the Lahaul and Spiti District in Himachal Pradesh. The new visual aesthetic, combined with Srijita Konar's enchanting vocals and the outstanding music production by the Delhi Indie Project, enhances the emotional depth of the song, making it a must-listen for fans and music lovers alike.

Ashish Chauhan, the founder of Delhi Indie Project, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “The experience of filming the song in Himachal was truly remarkable. Despite the temperature at the location plummeting to -8 degrees Celsius, the dedicated team maintained a positive attitude throughout the process. This marks my first original collaboration with Srijita, and I am extremely excited for the release.”