Arun Chillara drops new single and discusses the revival of independent music in India

Hyderabad-based composer and singer Arun Chillara, known for his distinctive voice and intricate compositions, is back with a brand-new single, Ik Dafa. The track captures that electrifying moment when a deep emotional connection sparks between two people. Arun describes it as that “striking moment” in a relationship—whether it’s the initial spark or a powerful realisation during challenging times. “It’s that feeling when something really strong hits you, that electric chemistry," he says.

Arun’s passion for music runs deep and composing has always been his primary love. "I love to compose and sing, though composing is what truly drives me," he shares. With over a decade of experience, Arun has worked on everything from indie Marathi films to spiritual fusion projects. His impressive body of work includes songs like Raaz Ban Chalun, Ishq Mein Bekhud and Shaunkhiyan Baaza, along with collaborations with renowned artistes like Sanjeev Chimmalgi, known for his work in Baahubali.

Talking about the revival of independent music in India, Arun explains how the landscape has evolved over the years. "The music industry is cyclical," he notes, pointing out that piracy once crippled the business model for independent music. However, the rise of streaming platforms has revitalised the industry, bringing new revenue streams and allowing a wider variety of artistes to thrive. Social media and music platforms have fragmented the way listeners discover music, which Arun believes has led to a surge in demand for niche, independent content. "The audience is now driving the kind of music they want to hear and that’s fuelling the growth of independent music," he adds.

One of Arun’s recent ventures includes his work on Dahavi, a Marathi indie film released in 2022. He composed the title track, which was sung by the popular Anand Shinde and also created the background score. Despite his success in the film space, Arun admits his focus remains on creating music for his own projects. In addition to composing and singing, he also runs an online music education platform, a startup he launched in 2023.

"Composing comes to me intuitively," Arun says when discussing his creative process. While his formal music training includes classical Indian music, he never formally learned to compose, instead developing his craft by improvising and experimenting with tunes. He finds composing both challenging and exhilarating, as every new song presents a unique discovery. “With singing, you sing the same song over and over again. Composing is different—it’s a new adventure every time,” he adds.

However, Arun acknowledges the challenges that come with the independent music boom. While there is more diversity in the industry today, the sheer volume of music being produced creates a “discovery challenge” for both artists and audiences. "Anyone can release a song now, but how do you stand out?" he asks. On top of that, rising production costs and low streaming payouts in India make it difficult for many independent artistes to profit from their work.

Arun is now excited about his future releases. "I have a whole bank of songs ready and I plan to release a new track every couple of months over the next few years. It’s about getting a large catalogue out there and seeing what resonates with listeners,” he says.