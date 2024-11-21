Hanumankind set to become the second Indian artiste to perform at Coachella

Malayalam rapper Hanumankind is set to become the second Indian artiste to perform at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The announcement was made on Wednesday, as organisers unveiled the lineup for the 2025 event.

Hanumankind, who rose to international fame with his viral hit Big Dawgs, will join a star-studded lineup that includes headliners Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone. Other notable performers include Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, and electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk.

Coachella 2025 will take place over two weekends in April, with Hanumankind scheduled to perform on one of the Saturday nights. This historic achievement comes after Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh made waves by becoming the first Indian artiste to grace the Coachella stage in 2024.

The 2025 festival will also see the return of Travis Scott, who was originally scheduled to headline the 2020 event but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, South African singer-songwriter Tyla will be performing after being forced to withdraw from the 2024 festival due to an injury.

Coachella 2024 was a memorable event, featuring headliners Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator. It also included a special reunion performance by No Doubt. Taylor Swift, though not a performer, made a significant presence at the festival.

Hanumankind’s performance at Coachella 2025 is a testament to the growing global influence of Indian music. It marks a significant milestone for the Indian music industry and showcases the increasing diversity of the Coachella lineup.