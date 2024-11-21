Night of candlelit magic

Picture this a hall illuminated by hundreds of flickering candles, a grand piano at the centre, and a musician seated amidst it all, playing Coldplay’s music softly. The audience, seated on all four sides, basked in the warm, golden glow. Among them, Himanshu, overwhelmed by the magical ambiance, decided there was no better moment to propose to his fiancée, Meera. Kneeling down with a ring in hand, he caught her — and the audience — completely by surprise. It was a ‘wow’ moment not just for the couple but also for those gathered for the premiere of the ‘Candlelight Concert: A Tribute to Coldplay’ by Live Your City, held recently at Radisson Blu Plaza, Banjara Hills.

It was a chilly winter evening, and anticipation filled the air as the audience admired the setup, snapping pictures of the candles and soaking in the ethereal atmosphere. The silence broke into a gentle applause as the musician, Likhit Dorbala, took the stage. Opening with Coldplay’s Clocks from the album

A Rush of Blood to the Head, Likhit welcomed everyone. After finishing the piece, he introduced himself with a warm smile, saying, “Tonight, we’re here to celebrate Coldplay. I’ll be performing three sets — all dedicated to their iconic music.” The crowd cheered, settling in for an evening of melodic bliss.

Likhit began his set with Shiver from Parachutes, captivating the audience from the first note. He transitioned seamlessly into Speed of Sound and Trouble, bringing the soul of X&Y and Parachutes to life. After these classics, he took a brief pause to share a personal favourite: “Next, I’m going to play one of my favourites — Fix You from X&Y.” The poignant tune resonated deeply, elevating the atmosphere as his fingers danced across the keys.

The second set featured Paradise from Mylo Xyloto and the timeless Yellow from Parachutes. By now, the audience was entirely immersed, their applause and cheers growing louder with each piece.

For the finale, Likhit presented a stunning medley of Coldplay’s greatest hits, including My Universe from Music of the Spheres (featuring BTS), The Scientist from A Rush of Blood to the Head, and Sky Full of Stars from Ghost Stories. The audience, humming along, created a true concert vibe, making it a night to remember.

The concert wasn’t just a treat for the senses but left many in the audience curious. Speaking with CE, Deepa Bajaj, Country Manager for India at Live Your City, shared insights about the series. “The Candlelight Concert series was launched in 2019 by Live Your City, a brand under the American company Fever. It began in Spain as an extension of classical music events, aiming to make classical music more accessible to broader audiences,” she explained.

Deepa elaborated on how the concept evolved to attract younger listeners by reimagining traditional performances with shorter durations, accessible venues, and diverse repertoires, including tributes to contemporary artists. “The intimate atmosphere created by thousands of candles resonates deeply with audiences, especially those less familiar with classical music,” she said.

India welcomed the Candlelight series in June 2024, with performances held multiple times a month depending on audience response. While major metros are a focus, Deepa emphasised their commitment to reaching Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities: “Our goal is to make this innovative classical music experience accessible to diverse communities across the country, sparking a newfound appreciation for timeless art forms.”

For Likhit Dorbala, the evening was profoundly personal. “Performing Coldplay’s music surrounded by candles in such an intimate setup was magical,” he shared. “The show was sold out to three different audiences, and seeing people enjoy solo piano music for an hour without distractions was extremely satisfying. As someone born and raised in Hyderabad, this performance was incredibly heartfelt. It fulfilled a dream of mine — to perform for my own Hyderabadi crowd.”

