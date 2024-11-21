Shillong Chamber Choir performs with Boney M. at 'Cherry Blossom Festival'

The Shillong Chamber Choir joined forces with iconic international disco band Boney M. for a special performance at the Cherry Blossom Festival at Shillong. The choir performed one of their classic hits Rivers of Babylon, at the festival to an audience of over 50,000 people.

Seven members of the Choir brought their signature harmonies to the stage, adding a unique regional touch to this iconic track.

Sharing the stage with Boney M. artistes, whom they’ve admired for years, was a moment of pride for the Choir and a celebration of Meghalaya’s vibrant music culture.

The Choir says, "Collaborating with Boney M. was truly special for us. Performing one of their legendary tracks, Rivers of Babylon, in front of such an incredible audience, felt like a celebration of music that transcends generations and boundaries. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share our music alongside theirs and represent our region at such a significant platform in our hometown."