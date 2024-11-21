Sruthi Vj on her new EP ‘Better Love’

Rising star Sruthi Vj has just released her debut EP Better Love recently, across all digital platforms. Better Love is a heartfelt exploration of relationships in all their varied facets and stages of growth.

Hailing from Bangalore and currently based in California, Sruthi has carved her own niche in the music industry through her eclectic style that traverses diverse genres. Collaborating with her mentor and producer Richard Andrew from Bangalore’s Moksha Academy, Sruthi has already made a name for herself with her original compositions, amassing over 200k plays on YouTube alone.

Co-composed along with Richard Andrew, Sruthi’s debut body of work features beautiful ballads as well as breezy pop numbers, propelling her into the global music spotlight.

The five stunning tracks delve into the nurturing, romantic, soul-stirring, and destructive aspects of love, reflecting Sruthi's ability to cover meaningful topics and human emotions within her music. The songs feature poignant lyrics woven with powerful pop motifs, encapsulating the warmth of a parent’s embrace, the exhilaration of young love, the vulnerabilities of mature relationships, the turmoil following toxic friendships, and even the battle with one’s own thoughts and hardships.

“The songs in Better Love are unassuming and real. The intention wasn’t to create something grand but to keep the lyricism and emotion behind the melodies front and centre. It has been an incredible journey creating this EP,” says Sruthi.