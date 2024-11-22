Immerse yourself in iconic songs with a unique twist presented by Euphony in Hyderabad

Euphony, a Mumbai-based urban contemporary experimental rock band comes to Hyderabad for a spectacular performance of iconic songs, with their own special element. As the members of the band come from very diverse backgrounds, the output is contemporary and experimental. In this performance, they are going to take the audience on a musical journey where they present classic Hindi and English numbers with their unique mash-ups and elements. Sanish Nair, the lead vocalist, explains, “Most people know the guitar links or the preludes to songs, but when you listen to our songs, till we get to the main part, you will not be able to identify it; and just when you would expect a drop and a chorus, we revamp it completely and add a beat box drop, or sometimes vacuum it all and just keep the flute going.”

This group consists of diverse musicians hailing from backgrounds like hip hop, classical, and jazz among others. The band, comprising of Sanish Nair (lead singer), Siddharth Kulkarni (keyboardist), Aditya Kale (percussionist), Ravikiran Nannaware (flute), Rupesh Shirsat and Joshua Ranjan (guitar), Omkar Rasal (drums), and Bhavesh Sharma (beat box), get inspiration from “Hard, impactful emotions of life like heartbreak, poverty, or even enjoying with friends,” says Bhavesh. The diversity in background inspires them to try out all kinds of music, and then pin down to a particular track. “We try to jam everyone’s ideas, take everyone’s inputs, and then find a middle ground. We talk, we fight, but at the end of the day, we are all just friends, so we also find a solution,” Sanish laughs. Along with looking for inspiration within, among each other, and experiences, they are also inspired by the music of artistes like Coldplay and Linkin Park.

The interesting elements of the music hails from the fun the band has while creating music and just being around each other. Something which was never planned became a huge hit just along the way of enjoying. Bhavesh says, “We were in college together and were part of the same club where we would participate in music competitions. We would come to college early in the morning, bunk classes and stay till late evening, playing music to grab attention, to jam and just to have a good time together. We never realised when this became a proper band and when things started panning out for us.”

When we asked them what they are really looking forward to, Rupesh says that like their song Khoye Khoye suggests, whatever they plan doesn’t always pan out. “Unplanned journeys always take you to the right destination.”

Tickets at ₹299. November 22, 8.30 pm. At Raasta, Madhapur.