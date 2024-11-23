Christmas TV movies are having a Taylor Swift moment, with two inspired films debuting this year

For Swifties, the film is more than just a holiday romance. Tran Donohue promises it is packed with hidden references, or “Easter eggs,” carefully placed for fans to decode. “I wrote this script with Swift fans in mind. Every detail was an opportunity to give them something fun to spot,” she says.

Meanwhile, Hallmark’s Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, premiering on 30 November, takes a more understated approach. Though it steers clear of directly referencing Swift, it embraces the festive spirit of connection, focusing on family traditions and sports fandom. Set against the backdrop of Kansas City — home to Hallmark’s headquarters and the Chiefs — the film centres on the growing bond between a new Chiefs employee, played by Tyler Hynes, and a lifelong fan, portrayed by Hunter King.

The script, written by Julie Sherman Wolfe, emerged under unusual circumstances. A San Francisco 49ers fan, Wolfe was approached to write the movie shortly after her team lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. Despite lingering heartbreak, Wolfe accepted the challenge. “It was tough at first, but I reminded myself this was about creating a heartwarming story. I couldn’t let team loyalties get in the way of that!” she laughs.

What truly sets Holiday Touchdown apart are its authentic touches. Filmed on location at Arrowhead Stadium, the production includes cameos from Chiefs players and a small role for Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mother. For Hynes, sharing the screen with her was both thrilling and nerve-wracking. “I kept botching my lines,” he admits. “Donna Kelce speaking on set was a surreal experience.”

King echoes the sentiment, calling the opportunity to film at Arrowhead Stadium “one of the coolest moments of my career.”

The two films reflect how Christmas TV movies are evolving, pulling from real-world connections and cultural zeitgeists to craft stories that resonate with today’s audiences. While Christmas in the Spotlight leans heavily on Swift’s influence and the romance of celebrity life, Holiday Touchdown taps into the power of shared traditions and community spirit.

For fans, both films offer something unique. Tran Donohue’s work provides a playful homage to the star who inspires her, while Wolfe’s script subtly nods to Swift-adjacent themes without centring them. Both writers have managed to incorporate universal themes of love, support, and togetherness, ensuring these films remain accessible to viewers, regardless of their level of pop culture knowledge.

As these festive films prepare to debut, one thing is clear: the holiday movie genre is finding fresh ways to connect with audiences. Whether through cleverly placed Easter eggs or heartfelt depictions of family and fandom, Christmas in the Spotlight and Holiday Touchdown are set to bring a little extra sparkle to this year’s seasonal viewing lineup.