Priyanka Chopra Jonas on two decades in films, upcoming projects, and her life philosophy, says ‘I want to do more work in India’

So what kind of project would you like to make a comeback with?

Well...I’ve been looking for something that feels right for the last four or five years. I don’t know what it is but when I hear it, I’ll know. I just haven’t heard it yet.

How have you seen the roles for women evolve in the film industry over the years?

My God, so much! I think my generation of actresses, and I have to give credit to so many of them, who really made that massive push that can move the box office and reach where they are today. When I started in the industry in 2002, I noticed that the roles for women were very ornamental — five songs and a few scenes.

I remember when I worked in Fashion, people told me that women do female-oriented films only at the end of their careers to win awards. Those were the kinds of statements about female actors. Today, I feel like there’s been an expansion, which has been wonderful.

Thanks to the rise of streaming, there’s more opportunity than ever for actors, writers, and directors to infuse the Indian film industry with not only incredible stories and diversity, but also amazing roles for not just female actors but all talents around. So I think it’s a wonderful time to be in the industry where OTT and theatrical together have created a robust industry and opportunities.

Being able to see female actors lead successful movies and see them in substantial parts has been wonderful to witness. And hopefully, every generation of women creates something — a new space for women coming after them — so that they don’t inherit the same problems. It’s also wonderful to see the audience being accepting of women’s stories across the world.

You’ve become a role model for many. How do you think this campaign will inspire others?

My philosophy in life, and it’s in my book (Unfinished: A Memoir) as well, has always been to keep moving forward. Life will have its ups and downs, and there will be times when we feel stuck. When we are paralysed with fear and when we don’t know what to do or what decision to make, that’s the time to take the first step. It doesn’t matter if it’s a small step. Just keep walking, keep moving, and you’ll eventually look back and realise how far you’ve come. I think that’s the idea of the campaign as well — to take the pressure off yourself and just keep walking. It’s not about running a sprint or being at the Olympics — it’s about the journey, and staying positive as you move through it.

How does this philosophy align with your journey?

That’s exactly how I’ve lived my life. I’ve faced a lot of challenges—ups, downs, valleys, mountains—and what’s always kept me going is movement. I don’t wallow in despair and self-pity, even though I take my time to process things. Life is tough, and it’s okay. But eventually, the idea is not to allow yourself to be stuck in a bad situation or fear. I have chosen that approach many times in my life. I believe in creating opportunities for myself, even when things seem stagnant. That’s how I’ve always approached life.

How do you stay adaptable and evolve with the times?

Change is the only constant. If we turn around and say, ‘No, I’m like this and the world should change around me, no one cares’. There have been people before us, and many will come after us, so I think it’s important to not take yourself that seriously. But at the same time, it is really important to change according to what is required of you. I’ve moved countries, careers, homes, and everything. You have to be willing to change and move forward, even when you’re uncertain of the direction. You won’t know if it’s the right path unless you move in some direction.

You wear so many hats, and you’ve achieved so much in life. Do you still have any unfulfilled dreams?

Oh, my God! You sound like I’m 100 years old. I’m a girl who has very high aspirations for herself. I’m only scratching the surface. There’s so much more I want to accomplish. I want to continue evolving as an artiste, expand my work as an entrepreneur, and explore new creative outlets. I want to inspire myself so that I can inspire the artiste within me to create new things. And in the next decade of my life, I hope to create more variety in my work in English as much as my work in Hindi.

I want to come back and do some more work in India — I miss the language and the music. I also want to be able to write and direct. I want to do theatre someday. I want to be in different mediums. I’m very excited about the projects I’m producing that are going to come out next year and the ones that I’m associated with. There are a few brands that I’m working on, which I’m very excited about. I want to write again. There are so many things I want to do.

Can you give us a peek into your upcoming projects?

This year has been packed with work, but I expect to see a lot in 2025. I have Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, which will release in the summer. Then the second season of Citadel, which I’m filming for right now in London, should release at some point next year. Plus, there’s my period pirate drama The Bluff, which will be out next year. I’m working on a bunch of projects, which hopefully should start filming next year.

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X - @psangeetha2112