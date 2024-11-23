Japanese girl group XG set for Coachella debut in April 2025

South Korea-based Japanese girl group XG is set to make their debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025. The festival, held in Indio, California, will take place over two weekends: April 11–13 and April 18–20. XG is scheduled to perform on April 13 and April 20, becoming the only Japanese act in the lineup.

This year’s headliners include Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, and Megan Thee Stallion. XG appears in the second tier of performers, just below the headliners—a milestone for Japanese female artists, reflecting the group's growing global popularity.

Formed in March 2022, XG comprises seven members: JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA. They debuted with the single Tippy Toes and have since gained international recognition. Notably, they became the first Japanese artists to top the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart powered by Twitter and were the first Japanese girl group featured on the cover of a popular magazine.

XG has performed at major events, including the Head In The Clouds festival, and launched their first world tour in 2024, titled XG 1st WORLD TOUR: The First HOWL. The tour spans approximately 30 cities worldwide, attracting 120,000 fans across Asia and 50,000 in North America.

Currently, the group is performing in six European cities, including Manchester, London, Berlin, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam. In 2023, XG debuted at the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix, performing on the Padang Stage alongside major artists such as Post Malone and Robbie Williams.

Their performance at Coachella is expected to further solidify their status as global icons.