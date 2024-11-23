Kendrick Lamar drops surprise album, ‘GNX’

Kendrick Lamar, one of modern hip-hop's most celebrated voices, has stunned fans with the surprise release of his sixth studio album, GNX. Dropped without prior warning on Friday, the 12-track record marks his first release since 2022’s critically acclaimed Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

The album’s title, GNX, is a nod to Lamar’s Buick GNX (Grand National Experimental), which he references on the opening track, Wacced Out Murals. In this song, Lamar reflects on his journey while cruising in his iconic car and listening to Anita Baker. He also lyrically touches on recent events, including his headline-making rap battle with Drake, Snoop Dogg's controversial social media post of Drake’s AI-generated diss track, and a congratulatory nod from Nas for Lamar being chosen to headline February’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans.

A standout feature of GNX is the stellar production team. Jack Antonoff co-produced almost every track, showcasing his signature versatility across genres. Other key contributors include Sounwave and DJ Mustard, both of whom collaborated on the album’s breakout hit, Not Like Us, a hard-hitting diss track born out of Lamar’s feud with Drake.

Collaborations are another hallmark of GNX. Lamar’s former labelmate SZA makes appearances on two tracks: the anthemic Gloria and the soulful Luther. The latter samples Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s iconic duet If This World Were Mine, blending vintage vocals with Lamar’s sharp lyricism.

Other tracks dive into personal and cultural commentary. Squabble Up and Man at the Garden explore themes of resilience and redemption, while Dodger Blue serves as an ode to his hometown of Compton. Fans of Lamar’s storytelling will appreciate Heart Pt. 6, the latest addition to his Heart series, known for its raw emotional honesty and complex wordplay.

At 37, Lamar is at the peak of his career. His impressive track record includes 17 Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for his groundbreaking 2017 album DAMN., making him the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to achieve the honour. GNX arrives during a year of milestones for Lamar, including his collaboration on the chart-topping single Like That with Future and Metro Boomin, which dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks.

The album’s release also coincides with Grammy season, where Lamar is up for seven nominations. Among these are record and song of the year nods for Not Like Us, as well as best rap song, music video, and rap performances. For the first time in his career, Lamar has two entries in the latter category, with Not Like Us and Like That both competing.

GNX is a powerful addition to Lamar’s discography, blending introspection with sharp social commentary and masterful production. It also serves as a reminder of his ability to surprise and captivate audiences with his innovative approach to music.