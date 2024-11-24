Zayn Malik pays emotional tribute to Liam Payne during his ‘Stairway to the Sky’ tour concert in Leeds

Liam’s untimely death sent shockwaves through the music industry and among fans worldwide. The news was particularly devastating for Zayn, who was reportedly left shattered by the loss. The impact was so profound that his family reportedly didn’t want him to be alone during that difficult time.

To honour Liam’s memory and to process his own grief, Zayn postponed the US leg of his tour in October. He also rescheduled his Edinburgh concerts, which were originally scheduled on the same dates as Liam’s funeral.

Zyan’s Stairway to the Sky tour offers fans a deeply personal experience, showcasing his musical evolution and growth. The setlist features a mix of chart-topping hits, acoustic renditions, and tracks from his latest album, Room Under the Stairs.

As Zayn continues his tour, he carries with him the memory of his friend and former bandmate. The tribute to Liam serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring bond between the One Direction members and the impact they have had on millions of fans worldwide.