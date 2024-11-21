One Direction members attend Liam Payne’s funeral in London

The One Direction members shared a heartfelt tribute on their official Instagram account, expressing their deep sorrow and love for their departed friend. “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. We will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam,” the post read.

Each member also shared personal tributes on their respective social media accounts, expressing their grief and reflecting on their shared experiences with Liam.

Liam rose to global fame as a member of One Direction, one of the most successful boy bands of all time. Formed on the UK’s The X Factor, the group achieved unprecedented success with hits like What Makes You Beautiful and Story of My Life. After the band’s hiatus in 2016, Liam continued a successful solo career, releasing chart-topping tracks such as Strip That Down.